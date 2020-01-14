Nadella joins CAA debate; Siemens to support Adani coal project

Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella has expressed grief over the Citizenship law. "I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there... I think it's just bad," Nadella told BuzzFeed at a Microsoft event in Manhattan; Market regulator SEBI has extended the deadline given to companies to separate the roles of chairman and managing director by two years till April 2022; German engineering group Siemens said it would fulfil its contractual obligations to a controversial coal mining project in Australia's outback, attracting criticism from environmental groups on Monday. This and more news on News Blast.