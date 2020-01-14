 Nadella joins CAA debate; Siemens to support Adani coal project : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Nadella joins CAA debate; Siemens to support Adani coal project

January 14, 2020
Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella has expressed grief over the Citizenship law. "I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there... I think it's just bad," Nadella told BuzzFeed at a Microsoft event in Manhattan; Market regulator SEBI has extended the deadline given to companies to separate the roles of chairman and managing director by two years till April 2022; German engineering group Siemens said it would fulfil its contractual obligations to a controversial coal mining project in Australia's outback, attracting criticism from environmental groups on Monday. This and more news on News Blast.


    More from this section
    01:42
    World economy in 2020: This is what IMF, World Bank and others predict
    02:48
    'PM talks to silent audiences', Chidambaram slams PM on CAA
    03:28
    PM Modi in Kolkata; Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures
    02:33
    Vision AVTR, the concept car from Mercedes Benz, is inspired by 'Avatar'
    01:24
    Top 10 geopolitical risks the world faces in 2020
    04:49
    Videocon loan case: ED attaches Chanda Kochhar's assets worth Rs 78 crore
    03:14
    Ambani looks for new MD; Bansal acquires DHFL General Insurance
    03:49
    The challenges India faces before it can recover from the slowdown
    01:09
    Key events that led to US-Iran stand-off in the last two weeks
    03:13
    Twitter to test new features; Trump says no U.S. troops hurt in Iran strikes
    02:23
    Uber, Hyundai Motor join hands to develop electric flying taxis
    02:56
    India's GDP expected to grow at 5%; Ukranian plane crashes in Iran
    01:17
    Chilling video shows Ukranian plane with 170 on board, crashing
    01:06
    CES 2020: Best of consumer technologies on display in Las Vegas
    02:09
    Big Bazaar expands its reach, to be featured on Amazon India
    03:19
    India is 2nd largest on corporate renewable power; Banks to strike
    01:32
    Australia bushfire: Half a billion animals and 20 people dead
    01:50
    Value of this stock doubled in a month! Big Bull owns over 27 lakh shares
    03:06
    JNU Protests: Who were the masked men who attacked students?
    03:10
    Mistry not returning as chairman; FM on addressing challenges
    04:11
    Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US air strike
    02:18
    Slowing economy takes its toll, unemployment doubles in Uttar Pradesh
    03:27
    Bosch India to cut workforce; Tata Sons moves Supreme Court
    01:18
    This mid cap stock was valued Rs 14.42 in 2009, now it's worth Rs 1176!
    02:02
    Train journeys to cost more as railway ministry hikes basic fares
    01:46
    Reliance Jio's '2020 Happy New Year offer': check out recharge plans, prices
    02:43
    Modi govt approves Chandrayaan-3; TRAI releases new tariff order
    05:48
    A roundup of India's economic and business news in 2019
    04:28
    Nirmala Sitharaman launches Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure plan
    02:27
    Huawei gets nod for 5G trials, internet shutdowns affect e-commerce
    03:14
    From selfie stick to Galaxy Note, top 10 gadgets of this decade
    02:50
    Second Tejas train to launch soon, Finance Ministry ropes in CBI
    01:18
    This small cap stock was valued just Rs 7.2 in 2009, now it's worth Rs 625!
    01:35
    On Ratan Tata's birthday, a look at the industrialist's formula for success
    01:12
    Rahul Gandhi grooves to tribal beats at event in Raipur
    01:10
    Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane crashes, 15 killed
    03:12
    Air India refuses tickets to govt officials, Free WiFi via BharatNet
    02:14
    Indian Air Force bids farewell to fighter aircraft MiG-27
    01:08
    What happens when your Public Provident Fund account matures?
    02:28
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's profit more than doubles in this stock