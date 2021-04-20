NASA's helicopter Ingenuity makes first historic flight over Mars

NASA's experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. The mini 4-pound copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903. The triumph was hailed as a Wright brothers' moment. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California declared a success after receiving the data and images via the Perseverance rover. Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on Perseverance, clinging to the rover's belly when it touched down in an ancient river delta in February. Watch the video for more.

