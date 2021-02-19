NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Mars rover 'Perseverance' landed successfully on the surface of Mars on Friday, making a historic landing on the red planet. The rover landed at Mars' Jezero Crater nearly seven months after its takeoff to the planet. Perseverance is the new addition to NASA's rover list to touch down on Mars after Sojourner, twin rovers Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity. Watch the video for more.

