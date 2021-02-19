 NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars

BusinessToday.In | February 19, 2021

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Mars rover 'Perseverance' landed successfully on the surface of Mars on Friday, making a historic landing on the red planet. The rover landed at Mars' Jezero Crater nearly seven months after its takeoff to the planet. Perseverance is the new addition to NASA's rover list to touch down on Mars after Sojourner, twin rovers Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars; sends first image



    More from this section
    02:50
    Former CEO of HDFC bank, Aditya Puri, on the challenges in building the bank
    02:05
    How to reduce your taxable salary income
    09:26
    Debt mutual fund returns disappoint? Here's advice
    02:33
    Google to invest Rs 109 cr in India; Air pollution caused 54k deaths in New Delhi
    04:07
    Ex-HDFC CEO Aditya Puri on digital transformation and his own role in it
    03:37
    PM hits out at previous govts as petrol prices breach Rs 100 per litre mark
    03:09
    SEBI paves way for LIC IPO; India Inc's profits touch another high
    03:09
    Opting for new tax regime? Think twice
    02:28
    Another lockdown likely in Mumbai; Tata to buy stake in BigBasket
    04:31
    Toolkit conspiracy: Delhi Police digs deeper, looks into Nikita Jacob's role
    01:08
    BMC mulls local lockdown as Mumbai witnesses fresh spike in COVID cases
    33:40
    Business Today honours firms and business leaders of Tamil Nadu
    37:39
    How industries in Tamil Nadu can help India become a $5 trillion economy
    29:31
    Experts discuss emerging sectors, contributing to growth of Tamil Nadu
    02:03
    Fastags become compulsory: Commuters react to the new mandate
    03:10
    Netizens bash Modi govt on petrol prices; Job vacancies rise in Jan
    01:59
    Toolkit case: Delhi Police warrant out for activist Nikita Jacob
    02:57
    Aaj Tak and India Today TV sweep awards at ITA 2021
    03:14
    Centre issues fresh SOPs for offices; Snapchat crosses 60 mn users
    05:00
    Rahul Gandhi is becoming a 'doomsday man' for India: FM
    02:51
    India slow at vaccinations; Nadella on laws for social media
    29:17
    West Bengal must look within to solve its problems: Bibek Debroy
    31:49
    Facebook's Ajit Mohan explains how the platform is aligned to limit fake news
    32:21
    India Today Conclave: Growth vs populism is a misnomer, says Amit Mitra
    03:08
    China will 'eat our lunch', says Biden; Expert warns against UK variant
    02:10
    Is India's micro-blogging site Koo on its way to replace Twitter?
    03:09
    Where did coronavirus come from? WHO investigates in Wuhan
    04:35
    Twitter must follow rule of the land: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
    02:48
    WHO on source of coronavirus; Royal Enfield may hike prices
    04:51
    TCS CEO on borderless workspaces and a collaborative mindset
    12:25
    Adaptive, resilient organisations are need of the hour: TCS CEO
    02:51
    Tapovan tunnel: Update on rescue efforts to save NTPC workers
    02:43
    E-commerce cos under govt radar; Trans-fatty acids to be limited to 2%
    00:45
    New satellite images reveal the damage to Tapovan power plant in Uttarakhand
    05:34
    Uttarakhand glacier burst: Locals of Chamoli narrate their experience
    01:37
    Rescue workers face challenges at NTPC's Tapovan Tunnel
    02:36
    Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark; PM Modi dials President Biden
    03:54
    Chamoli ground report: Rescue operation on in Tapovan tunnel
    05:58
    Foreign Destructive Ideology is new FDI: PM Modi
    03:07
    Rishi Ganga Hydro project damaged, many labourers still trapped in tunnels