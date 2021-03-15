Nationwide bank strike hits services; employees take to the streets

Banking services such as cheque clearance, deposits, withdrawals at branches, and loan approvals, etc., were affected on Monday, March 15 as bank employees went on a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks and "retrograde banking reforms."

Around 1 million (10 lakh) bankers are protesting under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, which gave a strike call for March 15 and 16. As banks were closed on Saturday (March 13) and Sunday (March 14) as well, regular banking services will now be affected over a four-day period. Meanwhile, branches of private-sector lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are open, as they are not part of the strike. Watch the video for more details.