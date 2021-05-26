NDRF teams prepare for Cyclone Yaas as storm intensifies

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 52 teams in Odisha and 45 teams in West Bengal as part of its preparations for the impending Cyclone Yaas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is expected to make landfall by Wednesday noon. The storm is expected to move northwestwards, eventually reaching the Bay of Bengal, near northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early morning. According to the weather department, Yaas is likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) by Tuesday evening, with Chandbali likely to witness the maximum damage. Watch the video for more.