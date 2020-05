Union minister Nitin Gadkari said to corporate honchos like Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka, Niranjan Hiranandani and others that the need of the hour was to increase demand and liquidity. He stated that there was a need to push Rs 50 lakh crore into the market. Watch the video for Gadkari's response to India Inc's queries.