Nestle India MD Suresh Narayanan shares the best advice he ever got

In the second quarter of FY20, Nestle India was a clear outlier among consumer goods. While peers such as Hindustan Unilever, Britannia and others reported a tepid single-digit growth in revenues, Nestle grew revenues by 10.5 per cent and profits by 33.5 per cent. The Chairman and MD, Suresh Narayanan explained, "The Maggi crisis reinforced my belief that if you do good karma, good karma happens to you". The company has come a long way from the Maggi crisis days. But it was a tough time for Nestle and Narayanan during the Maggi crisis days. What helped him in this time was some valuable advice. Watch the video as he shares the best advice he ever got.



