Netflix to make TV debut; Boeing 737 MAX in final stages of review

Cadbury's latest ad puts spotlight on local stores, wins hearts!; The world's largest fund - $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF) - is looking at second generation entrepreneurs in India such as Myntra's Mukesh Bansal and Flipkart's Sachin Bansal for its new round of investing in the country; Amazon Prime Video announces India debut in sports live streaming; to take on Sony, Star. watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, other digital platforms now under I&B ministry