Netizens bash Modi govt on petrol prices; Job vacancies rise in Jan

With no relief in sight from incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices, people turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations on the matter; The central government is set to notify the rules under new labour codes, which will have an impact on employees' cost to company (CTC) as well as employers' wage bills; Vaccination drive against COVID-19 and improving economic indicators have enthused employers to recruit. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Amazon to manufacture Fire TV Stick in India from this year