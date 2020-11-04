New age firms roll back salary cuts; Gopinath bats for fiscal stimulus

Service firms and new age companies such as MakeMyTrip, Droom and BookMyShow are restoring the compensation of their employees to the original level; Future Retail has filed an urgent caveat petition before the Delhi High Court in anticipation of legal action by Amazon against its deal with Reliance Industries; Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has pitched for fiscal stimulus to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus crisis. Watch this and more on News Blast.

