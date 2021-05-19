'New' COVID strain detected in Singapore, country denies it

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel all flights to and from Singapore, citing concerns over a new strain of coronavirus that is said to be dangerous for children. Responding to Delhi CM's tweet, Singapore health ministry said that there was no "Singapore variant" and that there was "no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports."Singapore on Wednesday refuted claims by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that a new Covid strain has been found in Singapore which is dangerous for children. The Singapore health ministry said that there was no truth in Kejriwal's assertion. Watch the video for more details.