New COVID variant hitting children hard as India reels under 2nd wave

Several children are testing positive for COVID-19 infection in Delhi-NCR as India grapples with escalating virus cases in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) have confirmed that even newborns and infants are testing COVID-19 positive, though their condition remains under control and rarely turns fatal. However, children between 5-12 years are at a greater risk. In some hospitals, mothers have to accompany their children who are showing severe symptoms. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Maharashtra Class 10 Board exams cancelled over COVID surge: Education Minister