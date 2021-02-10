New satellite images reveal the damage to Tapovan power plant in Uttarakhand

Three days have passed since flash floods hit parts of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district damaging NTPC Hydro Power Project on the river Dhauli Ganga. Satellite images have revealed the extent of the damage caused to the 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower plant and the 13.2 MW under-construction Rishiganga Hydel Project. The images suggest that almost the whole of the hydropower project has been clogged by silt caused by the powerful downstream landslide. Watch the video for more.

