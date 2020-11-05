NGT appeals Indian states for ban on crackers

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Centre as well as the states to take more steps to curb pollution. In a notice to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi Pollution Control Board and the Delhi police commissioner, the NGT have asked for a complete ban on crackers from November 7 to November 30. The tribunal said that even the use of green crackers will also lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions and asphyxia. Watch the video for more.

