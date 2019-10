Nirav Modi's cars to be auctioned, Rolls Royce price fixed at Rs 1.3 crore

Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi's 13 vehicles will be auctioned soon. Of the total cars, six are luxury rides. The price for Modi's silver Rolls Royce Ghost, costing over Rs 5 crore and in which he would take his dogs for a ride, has been fixed at Rs 1.3 crore. Watch the video to know more about his expensive wheels.