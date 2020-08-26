Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, gets Red Corner notice from Interpol

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against the wife of Nirav Modi, who is the key accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Ami Modi had left India along with Nirav Modi and other family members in the first week of January 2018, just a month before the PNB scam was discovered by authorities. She was earlier accused in the PNB money-laundering case by the ED in March last year. Watch the video for more.

