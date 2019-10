Nirmala Sitharaman puts it on record that Pakistan lost one pilot

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for the first time, spoke on the IAF's aerial strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Nirmala Sitharaman was part of an interaction during Aaj Tak Suraksha Sabha - a platform discussing national security issues.