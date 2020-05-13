Nitin Gadkari reacts to stimulus, advises how to live amid coronavirus

The economy of the country has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. MSMEs have been worst-hit by COVID-19 lockdown. On the growing issue of workers being laid off or receiving pay cuts across industries, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that this is a difficult time for every sector in the country including MSMEs. The minister said that in this lockdown, industries should think about the workers. He said that the government was providing all possible help at its level but the common man should also come forward to help in this crisis. Watch as he advises retailers to learn the art of living amid the pandemic, during his conversation with India Today TV.



