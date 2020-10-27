"No jobs, how do we survive": Challenging state of daily wagers in Bihar amid pandemic

Bihar's daily wagers have been forced to do odd jobs to survive in their bid to make an honest living. With little or no work for them, labourers are complaining about joblessness and are compelled to do other menial jobs, making survival difficult for the poor workers hit by COVID-19 induced lockdown. Watch this ground report from Patna about the labour crisis in the state ahead of the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections.

Also Read: Retail sentiment in real estate improves in Q3, but not robust yet