Esther Duflo on economic revival; Modi's economic boost for India

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 74,281 on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country; Government, corporates as well as the social sector joining hands is the need of the hour to help the economy bounce back, said Nobel laureate Dr Esther Duflo (MIT Professor); Twitter Inc on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



