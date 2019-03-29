This is how NYAY, proposed by Rahul, could be implemented

MIT professor Abhijit Banerjee who was consulted by the Congress Party before it introduced the minimum income guarantee programme says NYAY will be implemented in 2 phases and will involve a set of exclusion criteria that will make government employees, car owners or owners of a pucca house in a city or a large village automatically ineligible for the scheme aimed at the poor. This exclusion criteria will be based on the Social Economic Caste Census 2011. Businesstoday.in editor Rajeev Dubey speaks to Banerjee for more details



