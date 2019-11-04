 Odd-even exempts EVs, McDonald's dismisses CEO : News Reel: Business Today
Odd-even exempts EVs, McDonald's dismisses CEO

November 4, 2019
Electric vehicles exempted from Delhi's odd-even scheme; India holds the 10th largest gold reserves in the world; McDonald's dismisses CEO over consensual relationship with employee and more news on News Blast.


