US crude oil fell to a historic low of negative $37.63 per barrel on Monday but it's unlikely to have any significant impact on petrol and diesel prices. India imports more than 83 per cent crude oil every year for more than $100 billion. In fact, oil alone accounts for over 20 per cent of the country's whole merchandise imports. But the prices hitting negative territory in the US, the top producer of oil, won't mean much for Indian consumers. Watch the video for more.