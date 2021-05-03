Ola eyes global market; Scientists couldn't predict nature of 2nd wave

A total of 122 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be required to vaccinate the population of 59 crore in 18-45 years age group, the Centre has said; According to the preliminary data of state-owned fuel retailers, the second wave of coronavirus sweeping the nation has pummelled fuel sales in April as local restrictions clamped to curb the spread of infection stifled demand; The Centre may ask medical students, including final-year students of MBBS, to help India battle coronavirus crisis, as per government sources, amid a shortage of healthcare personnel as India battles the second wave of Covid-19. Watch this and more on News Blast.

