On Ratan Tata's birthday, a look at the industrialist's formula for success

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is known for his vision, philanthropy and humility. Born on December 28, the industrialist went on to set up one of the biggest business conglomerates in the country. Today, he's an inspiration to entrepreneurs and has funded over two dozen startups including Urban Ladder, Urban Clap, Cashkaro etc. He has contributed not just to industry but to society too and has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Here's a look at his formula for success.

