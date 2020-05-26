One shouldn't let a crisis go waste: Sajjan Jindal on making India self-reliant

Industry leaders are coping with the effects of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on their businesses. Commenting on the Modi govt's management of the crisis, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, and MD of JSW Group said that he was satisfied with the way govt was trying to make India self-reliant. He added that the crisis was an opportunity for India. India had a large scope of extracting minerals and it could become a major exporter too. He was speaking to India Today TV, as part of the India Today e-Conclave. Watch the video for more.



