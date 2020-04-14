Options before Indian industry as coronavirus hits economy

India's economy has been suffering one of the worst economic slowdowns in its history, in line with the global destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Analysts said in a report that India's 21-day lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, had resulted in losses worth Rs 7-8 lakh crore. But, with lockdown extended further, the government support seems necessary to sustain small businesses. The next challenge for the government, according to CII, will be to restart the economy. Though experts predict that reviving the economy will pose a challenge like never before, CII has asked the government to offer a concrete set of guidelines on the lockdown exit plan. Watch as Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today takes us through the available options before India Inc.





