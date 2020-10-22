Over 50,000 Kia Sonets booked in 2 months; World trade to shrink by one-fifth

Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Sonet within two months of commencing the process; The International Monetary Fund slashed this year's economic forecast for Asia, reflecting a sharper-than-expected contraction in countries like India; In wake of a deep global recession amid a still unchecked pandemic, the global economy is estimated to contract by 4.3 per cent this year, leaving global output short by over $6 trillion by the year end. Watch this and more on News Blast.

