 Over 50,000 Kia Sonets booked in 2 months; World trade to shrink by one-fifth : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Over 50,000 Kia Sonets booked in 2 months; World trade to shrink by one-fifth

BusinessToday.In | October 22, 2020

Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Sonet within two months of commencing the process; The International Monetary Fund slashed this year's economic forecast for Asia, reflecting a sharper-than-expected contraction in countries like India; In wake of a deep global recession amid a still unchecked pandemic, the global economy is estimated to contract by 4.3 per cent this year, leaving global output short by over $6 trillion by the year end. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Dr Reddy's Labs share slips over 4% as firm shuts plants after cyberattack



    More from this section
    03:25
    India's powerful businesswomen share defining moments of their careers
    11:12
    Will Bangladesh race ahead of India? Experts decode IMF forecast
    04:58
    Bangladesh vs India: Why it's unfair to compare the two countries
    06:30
    Want health insurance for your furry friend? Key things to know
    03:11
    No leniency till vaccine: PM; Mercedes to begin local assembly of hyper cars
    02:35
    Delhi pollution: Toxic air causing breathing discomfort
    10:00
    We are working on a vaccine-delivery system: PM Modi
    03:09
    India mustn't neglect bank recap: Viral Acharya; Pakistan to unblock TikTok
    03:33
    Time to regulate new -age NBFCs like Fintech and P2P players
    04:13
    Ridership low as Mumbai metro resumes operations after 7 months
    02:26
    Schools reopen in UP, Punjab and Sikkim with strict COVID-19 guidelines
    03:40
    Rel Jio's plans for 5G smartphones
    05:40
    Blame game for Delhi pollution continues even as air quality dips further
    03:30
    Boeing 737 MAX declared safe; COVID testing can rise: Shaw
    02:54
    Stubble burning or traffic in Delhi? Air pollution gets worse in capital
    03:40
    Career tips from powerful women in Indian business
    03:11
    Vaccine may add $9 tn to world economy: IMF Chief; Modi asks to scale up testing
    03:53
    'Red light on, Gaadi off' is Delhi govt's new campaign to fight pollution
    25:46
    IMF's Gita Gopinath on pace of recovery, growth in next quarter for India
    04:02
    Businesswomen from HUL, Softbank, and others share what power means to them
    04:14
    Bharat Biotech fast-tracks Covaxin trials; Russia approves second vaccine
    07:23
    Telangana, Andhra Pradesh flooded, death toll at 35
    03:02
    Most powerful businesswomen share life-changing moments in their careers
    04:52
    Apple launches iPhone 12 series, available in four different variants
    02:58
    Indian economy to shrink 10.3%: IMF; Reliance eyes electricity meter market
    01:57
    Why farmers are still burning stubble while Delhi air worsens
    04:30
    Govt announces two schemes to boost demand; But will they help?
    03:35
    Milgrom, Wilson get Nobel for Economics; Govt's steps to boost demand
    05:02
    Trump says his diagnosis was a 'blessing in disguise', blames China again
    05:32
    Mumbai power outage: Reasons for the two-hour blackout
    03:03
    Follow COVID rules in festive season: Harsh Vardhan; Digital payments jump
    07:38
    PM Modi launches the rural ownership scheme; Calls it a 'historic move'
    02:47
    Microsoft to allow flexibility; Chandrasekaran on India's role in AI
    03:37
    India test-fires new indigenous anti-radiation missile, RUDRAM
    04:45
    Most powerful women in business share turning points in their careers
    03:08
    IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy
    01:11
    India declines proposal to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V in large study
    01:24
    PM Modi extends greetings to 'brave warriors' of IAF on 88th foundation day
    04:25
    First big step in creating 'Too Big To Fail' framework for LIC, GIC Re and New India
    01:03
    TCS announces salary hike; PUBG in talks with Airtel for its return to India