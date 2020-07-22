 Oxford's potential vaccine Covishield raises hope; Here's why : News Reel: Business Today
Oxford's potential vaccine Covishield raises hope; Here's why

July 22, 2020

A day after the Lancet published the first human trial data of the Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by the Oxford University, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said 50 per cent of the vaccines that will be manufactured by his firm will be supplied to India and the rest to other countries. Serum Institute of India is one of the world's biggest vaccine manufacturers. Poonawalla said the vaccine will mostly be purchased by governments, and people will receive them free of cost through immunisation programmes. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine will be called 'Covishield' in India, says Adar Poonawalla



