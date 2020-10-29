Oxford's vaccine trials will be over by January in India: Poonawalla

Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials in India are expected to be over by January, said Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla. Sharing details of the final stage of the trial, Poonawalla said that his company had already given the first dose to more than 1,000 patients. He added that the vaccine is producing a good immune response in addition to antibodies and would be up to the UK and Indian health authorities to take a decision on how safe and effective it is. Watch the video for more.

