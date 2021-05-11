Oxygen crisis: Armed forces step in to facilitate medical oxygen supplies

Indian Navy's three warships, INS Airavat, INS Trikand and INS Kolkata, docked at Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and New Mangalore ports on Monday ferrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and associated medical equipment from abroad as part of the mission Samudra Setu-II. The Indian Navy Ship Airavat brought eight cryogenic oxygen tanks, each with a capacity of 20 metric tonnes of oxygen, and 3,150 empty oxygen cylinders and 500 filled oxygen cylinders from Singapore, whereas the Indian Naval Ship Trikand arrived with 40 MT liquid Oxygen from Hamad Port, Qatar. INS Kolkata, on the other hand, carried two 27 MT of liquid oxygen, 400 Oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait respectively. While these ships entered ports to augment oxygen supply in three different states, two more warships are en route to India from Kuwait, one from Brunei to bring medical supplies. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Centre defends Serum, Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine pricing