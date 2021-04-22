Oxygen crisis at its worst; Delhi hospital chief breaks down

Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukund hospital, broke down as he spoke about the oxygen crisis at the hospital. He stated that oxygen would last just 2 more hours and doctors had been asked to discharge whoever they could. India is in the throws of the worst public health emergency as second wave of COVID-19 sweeps the country. There is a dire shortage of ICU beds, oxygen and doctors are breaking under the pressure. On Wednesday, the Centre raised the national capital's oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes. According to estimates, Delhi needs 700 MT of oxygen daily. Watch the video for more.

