Oxygen on Wheels: An initiative to help COVID patients in TN

With Tamil Nadu recording over 21,000 Covid cases a day, the need for beds and oxygen has increased exponentially. The state has 85,000 beds, of which 35,000 carry oxygen points. The biggest struggle that patients and their relatives face is finding beds, with many seen gasping for air in ambulances outside hospitals. To ease the crisis, Jain International Trade Organization has come up with the 'Oxygen on Wheels' initiative. Several school buses currently not being used have been modified to accommodate six patients each and are occupied with 6 oxygen concentrators and cylinders to serve patients waiting outside hospitals. Four buses had been rolled out initially and will soon be increased to twenty. Watch the video for more.

