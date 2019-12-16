P Chidambaram slams the govt, calls CAA unconstitutional

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram deconstructs the Citizenship Amendment Bill in an interview with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai. He calls it unconstitutional and explains how it would lead India towards becoming a Hindu Rashtra. The bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, gave rise to massive protests across the country with students of Jamia Milia Islamia protesting across the national capital. Watch the video for more.

