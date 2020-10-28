Parliament panel seeks explanation from Twitter over Leh map fiasco

Twitter has been read the riot act by a parliamentary panel over a recent controversy after the social media giant showed Ladakh's Leh as part of China. Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill have sought an explanation from Twitter. Earlier this month, users selecting 'Leh' as a location on the microblogging platform were shown 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China' as a result. Watch the video for more.

