Partial relaxation of lockdown in Delhi: These services are restored

The Delhi government has partially relaxed lockdown rules by allowing self-employed persons like plumbers, water purifiers, electricians to resume their jobs. Under the home ministry's guidelines, carpenters and motor mechanics are also allowed to work during the lockdown. In a 7-point order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given a nod for inter/intra state travel (including air travel) of health workers, lab technicians, scientists, and other hospital support services. Watch the video for more.



