Pay more as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea raise tariffs

Calls and internet data will become more expensive as telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio raise tariffs by up to 50 per cent. In their first hike since 2014, the telecom companies have decided to finally increase mobile tariff prices, which had become almost free. Watch the video for more.