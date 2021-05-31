Paytm Board approves IPO; Google, FB update websites as per new rules

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has been making headlines for its intended initial public offering (IPO), touted to be one of India's biggest, surpassing Coal India's IPO; The Centre has taken the decision to fine-tune its emergency credit guarantee scheme to give long-term relief to a broader section of small business borrowers; Large digital companies like Google and Facebook have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of the grievance officers under the new social media rules that came into effect recently. Watch this and more on News Blast.

