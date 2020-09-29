Paytm brings back IPL cashback scheme; MSMEs ask for cash flow-based lending

Days after a temporary ban by Google, payments firm Paytm has brought back its IPL-led cashback scheme; The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of PD Vaghela as the new Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI); Reeling under severe cash crunch and tepid demand, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) led by SME Chamber of India have urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow banks to undertake cash flow-based lending for the struggling sector. Watch this and more on News Blast.

