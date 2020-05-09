Paytm founder: I'm not threatened by the Facebook-Reliance deal

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said he's not threatened by the Reliance-Facebook deal because the more players there are in the market, the better it is for the eco-system. Vijay Shekhar said there cannot be a 'winner takes it all' situation in this country. The Paytm founder also said that with the current trends, he hopes that the company will hit the break-even point much before than earlier expected as the net loss per month has become low. He was speaking to India Today TV about how start-ups were surviving the pandemic.Watch the video for more.



