Paytm founder resigns as Director, FM opts out of GoM on IGST

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned as the Director of Paytm Financial Services in wake of Reserve Bank of India's regulation that prohibits a payments bank chairman to also hold a directorial position in an NBFC unless it's a subsidiary of the bank; The Centre has changed the composition of its Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decides to opt-out of the ministerial panel headed by her; Sales of passenger vehicles declined 0.84% to 263,773, compared with 266,000 in the year-earlier period, ADB lowers FY20 growth forecast for India to 5.1% and more on the daily business news wrap News Blast.



