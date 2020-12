Retail inflation for industrial workers jumps to 5.91% in October; in a big boost to the economy, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in Rs 62,951 crore in Indian markets in November, recording the second consecutive month of net buying; the Asian Development Bank has approved a $300 million policy-based loan to Pakistan to help promote macroeconomic stability in the cash-strapped country. Watch this and more on News Blast.