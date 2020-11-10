Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19

American pharmaceutical Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Monday said that that their vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. Experts welcomed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test as a watershed moment that showed vaccines could help halt the pandemic, although mass roll-outs, which need regulatory approval, will not happen this year. The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world. Watch the video for more.

