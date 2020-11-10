 Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19 : News Reel: Business Today
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19

BusinessToday.In | November 10, 2020

American pharmaceutical Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Monday said that  that their vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. Experts welcomed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test as a watershed moment that showed vaccines could help halt the pandemic, although mass roll-outs, which need regulatory approval, will not happen this year. The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: -70 degree C storage: The big problem with Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine



