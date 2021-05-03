Pfizer to send COVID drugs worth $70 mn to India

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Monday that it is sending medicines worth $70 million to India. The firm will be sending drugs that have been identified as part of India's COVID-19 treatment protocol, according to Pfizer's Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. The medicines will come from Pfizer's distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia. Bourla, in his mail to Pfizer's employees in India, said that his Pfizer colleagues at various distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia are at work preparing shipments of medicines that have been identified by the Indian government as part of its COVID-19 treatment protocol. Watch the video for more.

