Pfizer vaccine withdraws application for emergency use in India

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn its application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it had developed with Germany's BioNTech. The US company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine in India, had a meeting with the country's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said. India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had declined to accept Pfizer's request for approval without a small local trial on the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity for Indians. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application for COVID-19 vaccine in India