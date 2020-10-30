P&G's Rs 400 cr growth fund; Rs 1 lakh cr credit card loans at risk

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India has announced a growth fund of Rs 400 crore to give a hand to the government's vision of a self-reliant country; The pandemic has led everyone to make drastic changes in their lives but it has taken a heavy toll on working women; The credit card issuers have turned cautious in increasing their exposure to weak customers in terms of leverage or people with history of payment delays and defaults and also segments like commercial or corporate cards which are risky in nature. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Apple turns the tide in India with iPhone 11, iPhone SE; sees record qrtly sales