Pharma companies using pandemic to make money? SII CEO replies

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Serum Institute's CEO Adar Poonawalla explains the company's plan to ensure vaccines for all above 18 years from May 1. Poonawalla also tells us about the cost structure of the vaccine and how they are trying to help people by making the vaccine affordable for all. The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday announced that it will price its Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments. Watch the video for more details.

Read :Covishield to cost Rs 600 at private hospitals, Rs 400 at govt hospitals