At least 37 people died, when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, with 99 people on board, crashed into a densely populated residential area, near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday. Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing. The aircraft had lost both its engines and was on fire. Watch the video for more.