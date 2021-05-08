 Pichai joins COVID task panel; Tata Motors hikes vehicle prices : News Reel: Business Today
Pichai joins COVID task panel; Tata Motors hikes vehicle prices

BusinessToday.In | May 8, 2021

Three Indian-American CEOs Sunder Pichai from Google, Punit Renjen from Deloitte, and Shantanu Narayen from Adobe have joined the steering committee of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, which is overseeing an unprecedented corporate sector initiative to help India successfully fight COVID19; The union finance ministry has said that the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will have a muted economic impact in comparison to the first wave; Tata Motors will hike the prices of its passenger vehicles across its fleet beginning May 8. The auto major said the price of Tata cars will be increased by an average of 1.8%, depending on the model and the variant. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $2.5 billion



