Plasma therapy dropped as COVID treatment; US to continue helping India

India Inc's foreign investment in the first month of this current fiscal jumped by more than two-times year-on-year to $2.51 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed; India's non-banking financial companies grew at a slower pace in second and third quarters of financial year 2020-21 on annual basis due to COVID-19-led disruptions and muted demand but continued to disburse credit; the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have found a 29 per cent increase in deaths from stroke and heart diseases due to working long hours. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

